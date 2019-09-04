Indian High Commission in London vandalised as protests over Kashmir turn violent

The Indian High Commission (IHC) in London was vandalised Tuesday after a protest over the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir turned violent. The protesters damaged windows of the building.

“Another violent protest outside the Indian High Commission in London today, 3 September 2019. Damage caused to the premises,” the commission wrote on Twitter, sharing the picture of the broken window.

This is the second time violent protests have taken place outside the IHC building in London over the Kashmir issue. Earlier, clashes had taken place on the Independence Day on August 15.

Condemning the violence, London Mayor Sadiq Khan called it “unacceptable.” “I utterly condemn this unacceptable behaviour and have raised this incident with @metpoliceuk to take action,” he tweeted in response to the IHC’s tweet.

On August 15, the Independence Day celebrations by the Indian diaspora in London were disrupted by protesters who hurled stones and eggs on the embassy building and the Indians gathered outside.

Indian-origin Tory MP Shailesh Vara raised the issue of violent protests during the first parliamentary session in the House of Commons on Tuesday. Highlighting that members of the Indian diaspora were attacked by “another community,” Raab said, “…Any violence is deplorable. It shouldn’t be conducted in this country, or anywhere else for that matter, at any individual communities. What we now need to do is try and reduce those tensions but also, on a positive side, build up confidence-building measures to allow proper dialogue between the communities in Kashmir and also between India and Pakistan.”

The London police arrested four people for the clashes on August 15, news agency ANI reported.