Indian-German climber, Nepali Sherpa guide killed in Mount Manaslu avalanche

Rescue teams search for climbers after an avalanche struck Camp 3 of Mount Manaslu in Nepal. (Image: X)

An Indian-German climber and his Nepali Sherpa guide were killed after an avalanche struck their tent at Camp 3 of Mount Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest peak, in Nepal, according to PTI.

Dhruva Jyoti Guha and Fursemba Sherpa had moved towards a higher camp from Camp 2 despite adverse weather conditions and were caught in the avalanche on Saturday night, Mohan Lamsal, managing director of Makalu Adventure, which organised the expedition, said.

Fursemba Sherpa was an experienced mountain guide from Nepal’s Makalu, while Guha was a resident of Germany.

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Their bodies were found buried under around seven feet of snow when a rescue team reached Camp 3, Lamsal said.