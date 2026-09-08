Indian firm in Estonia arms deal has no dealings with defence ministry: Officials

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur resigned on September 2 amid a row over a €70 million arms procurement deal for Ukraine. The procurement involved a firm acquired by Indian company Neco Defence Munitions in 2024. (Photo: Instagram/@hannopevkur)

The Indian firm allegedly linked to an artillery shells supply deal to Estonia for onward delivery to Ukraine has no dealings with the Ministry of Defence or the Indian armed forces, senior ministry officials said on Monday.

The clarification comes days after Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur resigned, taking political responsibility amid a controversy over a €70 million (approximately Rs 769 crore) ammunition procurement for Ukraine and wider criticism of financial management in the country’s defence establishment.

The procurement involved Italian-registered Datasel S.R.L., which was acquired by Indian company Neco Defence Munitions in 2024. Estonia’s Centre for Defence Investments made advance payments totalling about €70 million for artillery ammunition intended for Ukraine, with the purchase financed through the European Union’s European Peace Facility, Estonia’s public broadcaster ERR reported, citing an investigation by newspaper Eesti Ekspress.