Indian farmer bold in embracing risk, says President Kovind

Lauding the role of farmers in emergence of India as an exporter of key agricultural and allied products, President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday termed them “bold in embracing risk and converting risk into opportunity”. At the same time, the President also gave a call to all stake holders and “large-hearted farmers” to come up with a solution to stubble burning.

Advertising

While inaugurating Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s four-day biennial agro technology and business fair in Chandigarh, the President said that the Indian farmer has proven to be remarkably adaptable – unafraid of innovation, new techniques and scientific inputs. “As a result India has emerged as an exporter of key agricultural and allied products such as rice, marine products, fruits, vegetables and even flowers. Our farmers supply commercial crops like cotton to the rest of the world.”

Pointing to the issue of pollution due to stubble burning, the President said that the farmers of Punjab and Haryana are a matter of pride for our country. “They have never shied away from challenge and responsibility towards the larger society. Today we are facing a problem related to disposal of crop residue and safe and clean removal of husk or stubble. In an extreme form, the burning of such items is leading to pollution that affects even little children. It is for all of us, including the state governments, the skilled and large-hearted farmers, and other stakeholders, to come up with a solution. And no doubt technology will help us find a solution,” he added.

The President added that Indian agriculture needs a renewal of its marriage with contemporary technology, protection against climate change, price fluctuations and demand shocks, sustained investment and partnership with business. “Together these will enhance agricultural value and competitiveness, as well as lead to better income.”

Advertising

Earlier, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that schemes like Mega Food Park, Cold Chain and Mini Food Park have been implemented by her ministry.

While praising the works being done in the field of agriculture under the leadership of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Radha Mohan Singh said that the state has done a great work in the area of agri business.

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, Punjab Governor V P Badnore and Khattar were among those present on the occasion.