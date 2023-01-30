scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Indian Express subscriptions, newsletter win top honours at 2022 South Asian Digital Media Awards

This year, the Indian Express Group bagged Gold under Best Newsletter and Best Digital Subscription Initiative categories, and was awarded Bronze under the Best Podcast category for '3 Things'.

The winners were chosen from more than 100 entries from news publishers across South Asia.
Indian Express subscriptions, newsletter win top honours at 2022 South Asian Digital Media Awards
The Indian Express Group has won three awards at the 2022 South Asian Digital Media Awards announced by World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA). The awards recognise the outstanding digital media projects delivered by news publishers from across the region.

This year, the Indian Express Group bagged Gold under Best Newsletter and Best Digital Subscription Initiative categories, and was awarded Bronze under the Best Podcast category for ‘3 Things’.

“Heartened to see the commitment to Morning Expresso for 2.5 years, the liveliness and variety of the offering, and the impressive array of other newsletters,” the jury said.

For the Best Digital Subscription Initiative, the jury remarked: “A very strong entry that demonstrates clear goals that the project has delivered on. Very solid numbers that are well documented.”

The winners were chosen from more than 100 entries from news publishers across South Asia.

The award ceremony will be held on 16 March, 2023 during the Digital Media India 2023 Conference in New Delhi.

Next Story

Suniel Shetty spills beans about KL Rahul: ‘He’s well mannered, intelligent and extremely composed’

