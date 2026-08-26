The Daily Catch-Up: Nepal flash flood leaves dozens of Indian missing, fresh protest at IIT Delhi

Here are the stories you should know today.

Nepal flash floods: Indian travellers among those caught in the disaster

Flash floods have swept through parts of Nepal, disrupting travel and leaving Indian visitors among those unaccounted for. Authorities are racing to trace those affected as rescue and relief operations continue.

The courage run: Inside the Army’s Paralympic Node

Inside an unusual sporting institution where injured soldiers are rebuilding their lives, ambitions and identities through elite sport.

How India recruits government employees — and why so few make it through

From application to appointment, a look at India’s vast government recruitment machinery and the bottlenecks that leave millions competing for a limited number of jobs.

Fresh protests at IIT Delhi after another student death

Students return to the streets, demanding answers and stronger institutional support after another death by suicide on campus.

MPSC paper leak: How a whistleblower complaint after a breakup opened up the case

An unusual personal dispute led investigators towards allegations of a leaked examination paper and a wider examination scandal.

The Khargone trials: Acquittals, dead ends and a prosecution still lumbering on

Years after the violence, cases are running into weak evidence, acquittals and investigative gaps — with prosecutors themselves acknowledging the slow pace of proceedings.

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POLITICS & POLICY

The Parandur airport debate sparks a fresh TVK-DMK clash

A dispute over the proposed airport becomes the latest flashpoint between Vijay’s TVK and the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

The Rahul Gandhi effect: Why Maharashtra BJP wants to keep the Mahayuti together

With political equations shifting, the BJP is working to manage tensions within its alliance and prevent cracks from widening.

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Akhilesh Yadav’s dream project to be run by private firms for 30 years

A major project launched during the Samajwadi Party government is set for a new phase under a long-term private operating arrangement.

Why the BJP is trying to hold Maharashtra’s Mahayuti together

The alliance management exercise comes amid concerns over the opposition’s ability to reshape the political contest in the state.

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91% of names back in Bengal electoral rolls as SIR tribunals begin disposing of appeals

The process of correcting and restoring names on electoral rolls gathers pace, with tribunals beginning to deal with challenges to exclusions.

INDIA & THE WORLD

Why Xi Jinping may be keeping India guessing over the BRICS summit

An expert explains the diplomatic calculations behind uncertainty over the Chinese President’s participation.

India’s Central Asia strategy needs less romance, more realism

A case for reassessing India’s ambitions in Central Asia and grounding its regional strategy in harder geopolitical realities.

US visa appointments paused globally amid immigration crackdown

A look at what the pause means for applicants and how it fits into the wider tightening of US immigration rules.

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One of our loitering munitions may have landed on Pakistan’s Kirana Hills: former CDS

A significant disclosure about the use of loitering munitions and where one may have landed during military operations.

NYC Mayor Mamdani opposes RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Madison Square event

A political row develops in New York around a proposed event involving the RSS chief.

LAW & INVESTIGATIONS

Rs 15 lakh for ‘sir’: Anti-graft agency seeks nod to prosecute a Mumbai judge

In a rare move, the anti-corruption agency has sought permission to prosecute a serving judge in connection with alleged bribery.

After CJP visit row, Rajasthan school children get an ‘option’

The fallout from the controversy surrounding a school visit continues, with the government adjusting how such programmes are handled.

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A UPSC aspirant walked naked on a Gujarat highway for 51 km. What happened next

Police piece together the circumstances behind an extraordinary incident that unfolded on a highway.

WORK & EDUCATION

BA, BSc and BCom have weak job linkages, says NITI Aayog

A new assessment raises questions about whether India’s most common undergraduate degrees are adequately preparing students for the job market.

The life of IIT Delhi’s Rishikesh Kumar: Finding his voice in poetry and teaching

The story of a teacher and poet whose journey at IIT Delhi found expression far beyond the classroom.

AROUND INDIA

A key Gurgaon road caves in as taps run dry

Infrastructure problems mount in Gurgaon as a major road collapses and residents face disruptions to water supply.

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The making of an Onam sadhya: Serving Kerala flavours for 20 years

A Delhi kitchen’s long-running effort to recreate the elaborate flavours and traditions of an authentic Onam feast.

A Kerala story: Hindu rites at a Christian priest’s home

After 26 years with a family, a final farewell crosses religious boundaries in a deeply personal story from Kerala.

Telangana students killed in Florida road accident

Families in Telangana mourn after a devastating road accident in the United States.

ENTERTAINMENT

Singer and actor Dolly Parton dies at 80

The death of the music icon marks the end of an extraordinary career that spanned country music, film and popular culture.

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Dolly Parton’s final years and the illness she overlooked while caring for her husband

A look at the personal circumstances surrounding the singer’s final years and her life beyond the stage.

Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan ad pulled down amid controversy

A brand withdraws an advertisement featuring the actor after it triggers a backlash online.

Toxic review: Yash film is full of sound and fury, signifying little

Despite its scale and visual energy, the film struggles to find enough substance beneath the spectacle.

Tukaram Mundhe: FDA notices to Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn are about responsibility

The Maharashtra official responds to the controversy around notices involving celebrity endorsements.

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THE EXPRESS VIEW

Shashi Tharoor: What the Opposition can learn from the Cockroach Janta Party

An argument about political mobilisation, protest and the lessons the Opposition can draw from an unconventional movement.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.