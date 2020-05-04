Follow Us:
Monday, May 04, 2020
Express e-Adda Live Updates: Covid-19 strategist, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria is guest today

Online Express Adda: The Indian Express will host its second online Express Adda with AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, also internationally renowned pulmonologist.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 4, 2020 6:34:08 pm
Online Express Adda: AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, who is closely involved in building strategies for prevention, containment, and management of COVID-19 in India, is the guest at The Indian Express’ second online Express Adda.

As India gears for a staggered exit from the lockdown, Dr Guleria will address key questions: Are we prepared for a possible surge in cases if curbs are eased? What does containment mean when people start moving more between districts and states? Do we have enough beds, paramedical staff, intensive care units, and ventilators to face a possible spike? How much testing is optimal and do we have enough kits? What’s the new normal?

The e-Adda will be moderated by Ravish Tiwari, Political Editor, and Kaunain Sheriff M, Principal Correspondent.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on strategies for prevention, containment, and management of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in India. Follow LIVE Updates

18:34 (IST)04 May 2020
Welcome to our live blog for Express adda, where AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, who is closely involved in building strategies for prevention, containment, and management of COVID-19 in India, is our guest today. Dr Guleria is part of the core team of top officials reviewing and monitoring the pandemic in the country. He heads the Clinical Research Group of the National Task Force for COVID-19. He is also a member of the empowered group constituted by the government to track the availability of facilities and critical care training and heads a team that runs the National Tele-consultation Centre at AIIMS, connecting doctors across the country in real-time for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Dr Randeep Guleria at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Express photo)

The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change. Among the recent guests were Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, former UK Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg and cancer specialist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee. Last week, the Adda moved online with Dr Arvind Subramanian, former Chief Economic Adviser and Visiting Lecturer at Harvard Kennedy School as the first e-Adda guest.

