Express e-Adda Live Updates: Covid-19 strategist, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria is guest today

Dr Randeep Guleria is part of the core team of top officials reviewing and monitoring the pandemic in the country. Dr Randeep Guleria is part of the core team of top officials reviewing and monitoring the pandemic in the country.

Online Express Adda: AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, who is closely involved in building strategies for prevention, containment, and management of COVID-19 in India, is the guest at The Indian Express’ second online Express Adda.

As India gears for a staggered exit from the lockdown, Dr Guleria will address key questions: Are we prepared for a possible surge in cases if curbs are eased? What does containment mean when people start moving more between districts and states? Do we have enough beds, paramedical staff, intensive care units, and ventilators to face a possible spike? How much testing is optimal and do we have enough kits? What’s the new normal?

Dr Guleria is part of the core team of top officials reviewing and monitoring the pandemic in the country. He heads the Clinical Research Group of the National Task Force for Covid-19. In an interview with The Indian Express earlier, he had earlier underlined that although the number of positive cases had not skyrocketed compared with other countries, India should not sit back.

The e-Adda will be moderated by Ravish Tiwari, Political Editor, and Kaunain Sheriff M, Principal Correspondent.