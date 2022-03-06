Indian Embassy in Ukraine asks stranded students to fill Google form on urgent basis

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine Sunday asked Indians stranded in the war-hit country to fill out a Google form on an “urgent basis”. Other than the basic details, the Indian nationals also need to fill in their passport numbers, mobile numbers used in Ukraine and India, location, present stay and the number of people along with them.

“All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an Urgent Basis,” the embassy’s tweet read.

All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS . Be Safe Be Strong @opganga@MEAIndia@PIB_India@DDNewslive@DDNationalhttps://t.co/4BrBuXbVbz — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Hungary said it has begun its “last leg” of Operation Ganga—the government’s evacuation mission for Indians stranded in Ukraine—and asked students living in their own accommodations to reach the Hungarian City Centre in the country’s capital of Budapest.

“Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation ( other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre , Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm,” the embassy said in a tweet.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the situation in Ukraine and the evacuation process.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said not too many Indians are left in Ukraine apart from those in Sumy and Pisochyn. “Almost all Indians have left Kharkiv which was an area of considerable concern over the last few days,” he said.

However, some Indian students are still stuck in eastern Ukraine’s Sumy region. Bagchi, in a Twitter post, said, “We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students. Have advised our students to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks. Ministry and our Embassies are in regular touch with the students.”

We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 5, 2022

The government said in a statement on Saturday that 13,700 citizens, who were stuck in war-hit Ukraine, have been brought under Operation Ganga on special flights that were started last week.