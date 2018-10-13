Indian embassy in US to start Hindi, Sanskrit classes

Follow Us:
Saturday, October 13, 2018
The language classes would be held at the embassy premises. The exact dates of their commencement would be announced soon, the Indian embassy said in a statement.

By: PTI | Washington | Published: October 13, 2018 2:32:49 pm
Aiming at promoting Hindi and Sanskrit in the US, the Indian embassy in Washington has announced to start free weekly classes for the two languages soon.

The classes would be of one hour duration and they would be imparted by Dr Mox Raj, a teacher of Indian Culture at the embassy, it said in a statement.

The classes would be held at the embassy premises. The exact dates of their commencement would be announced soon.

Hindi classes would be held every Tuesday from 6 pm to 7 pm. and Sanskrit classes every Thursday, at the same time, the statement said.

