Don’t move to border posts without prior intimation: Indian embassy in Ukraine

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine Saturday issued an advisory asking citizens to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Indian officials at the border posts and Embassy.

“The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the Embassy is working continuously with our Embassies in our neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens. The embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior Intimation,” it said.

The latest notice was issued as Russian forces closed in on Ukraine’s capital and reports of shellings and fighting poured in.

The embassy pointed out that the western cities of Ukraine are relatively safer and it is hence advisable to stay in safe places there rather than travelling to border checkpoints without intimation.

The Minister of External Affairs earlier said that those in need of assistance can reach out to the MEA Control Room at 1800118797 (Toll free), +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, and +91 11 23017905, or via email at situationroom@mea.gov.in

Updated Coordinates of MEA Teams assisting Indian nationals in Ukraine ⬇️https://t.co/yBtn5qtFux pic.twitter.com/hXn1pPO4D9 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 25, 2022

Here is the full text of the advisory:

