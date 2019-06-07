Indian Embassy in Saudi organises ‘Gandhi cycle rally for peace’

Toggle Menu
India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr Ausaf Sayeed, flagged off the event and also participated in the rally, which was organised in association with the Diplomatic Quarter Authority and Saudi Cycling Federation.

All the participants were distributed T-shirts and certificates of participation. (Source: Twitter/India in SaudiArabia)

A first of its kind ‘Gandhi cycle rally for peace’ was organised by the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Friday as part of the celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Over 150 participants from all walks of life, cultural and ethnic identities participated in the cycle rally organised in the Saudi capital Riyadh and remembered Mahatma Gandhi and relevance of his message of peace on the occasion, the Indian Embassy tweeted.

Over 150 participants from all walks of life, cultural and ethnic identities participated in the cycle rally. (Source: Twitter/India in SaudiArabia)

The cyclists, which also included Saudi nationals, “participated with great enthusiasm in first of its kind event”, it added.

Addressing the participants, Sayeed stressed on the themes of mobility for healthy life style, peace, harmony, sustainable development and mutual respect which Mahatma Gandhi exemplified throughout his life by personal example.

The cyclists, which also included Saudi nationals, “participated with great enthusiasm in first of its kind event.” (Source: Twitter/India in SaudiArabia)

Seven teams were deployed along the 6 km long route to assist the cyclists. A Saudi cycle acrobatic team performed before the start of the rally.

All the participants were distributed T-shirts and certificates of participation.

