Indian embassy in Saudi issues advisory to ‘stay indoors’ after Houthi attack

In view of the evolving security situation in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has issued an advisory to Indian citizens presently in Saudi to remain alert and stay indoors. It has assured that even as visa functions are normal, Indian nationals can reach out to the helpline in case of any issues or follow official channels of the Embassy for further updates.

The advisory, issued on Thursday evening, says, “In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels.”

Indian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events, it adds.

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The Embassy of India, Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah and its outsourced services through VFS, are continuing to function normally and will issue updates and advisories as and when necessary, the statement said.

महत्वपूर्ण परामर्शिका || IMPORTANT ADVISORY ⬇️ https://t.co/R50dhemLT8 — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 8, 2026

Earlier in the day, New Delhi had strongly condemned the recent attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia, asserting that targeting civilian infrastructure is completely “unacceptable”.

Saudi authorities said three people have been killed in attacks reportedly carried out by Houthi militants over the last two days on Abha International Airport and King Khalid airport.

“India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones,” it said in a statement.

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“We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the MEA added.

Two people were killed and 28 wounded in an attack at Abha International Airport, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said. It said one person was killed and eight others were injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

In the last few weeks, Houthis have been targeting Saudi border regions, energy facilities, and civilian infrastructure using armed drones and missiles.