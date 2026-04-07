Stay indoors for next 48 hours, avoid military sites: Indian embassy to its nationals in Iran

Since 28 February when US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, around 7.6 lakh passengers have travelled from the region to India. (File Photo)

With US President Donald Trump warning Iran that “a whole civilization will die” if it does not agree to a deal that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian embassy in Tehran Tuesday asked Indian nationals to stay indoors for the next 48 hours.

In the advisory, the embassy said, “Indian nationals who are still in Iran must stay where they are for the next 48 hours, avoiding all electric, military installations, and upper floors of multi-storey buildings, remaining indoors, and coordinating any highway movement strictly with the embassy.”

“Those in embassy-hired hotels should stay put indoors while maintaining regular contact with on-site embassy teams,” the embassy said, adding that “all are requested to monitor official updates closely”. It also put out some emergency phone numbers.