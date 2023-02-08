scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Indian electrical technicians fined for trying to steal cable at Singapore police department

Technicians Ezhilarasan Nagarajan, 26, and Radhakrishnan Elavarasan, 28, were fined Singapore dollars 1,000, while Balasubramaniyan Nivas, 29, was fined Singapore dollars 1,500.

In court on Monday, the lawyers representing each offender asked the judge for a low fine citing the modest means of their clients, according to a media report.
Listen to this article
Indian electrical technicians fined for trying to steal cable at Singapore police department
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Three Indian-origin electrical technicians were fined for attempting to steal electric cable from their assigned place of work at a Singapore police department while another person handling live wire was electrocuted in 2020.

Murugan Kothalam, 27, was electrocuted to death while handling the cables.

Technicians Ezhilarasan Nagarajan, 26, and Radhakrishnan Elavarasan, 28, were fined Singapore dollars 1,000, while Balasubramaniyan Nivas, 29, was fined Singapore dollars 1,500.

All three of them had pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted theft.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains

Deputy Public Prosecutor V Jesudevan told the court that Elavarasan and Nivas, working for Alltech Systems, arrived at Police National Service Department building around 10.30 am on October 15, 2020.

The duo were instructed by their supervisor to pass the other two men a wrench needed to remove the hose reel box. Nivas and Elavarsan had planned to cut loose the cables and sell them.

Nagarajan and Elavarasan bundled the cables and went to the main building to remove the hose reel. Later, Nivas heard a crashing sound and discovered Kothalam standing on a ladder which was shaking.

Advertisement

Suspecting that Kothalam had been electrocuted, Nivas kicked the ladder and he fell on the ground.

In court on Monday, the lawyers representing each offender asked the judge for a low fine citing the modest means of their clients, according to a media report.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 08:39 IST
Next Story

New British stamp with image of King Charles unveiled

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close