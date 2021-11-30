scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
‘Sectors of economy still crippled’: Congress leaders react to latest GDP figures

Meanwhile, CEA K V Subramanian said that India is expected to log double-digit growth in the current financial year, aided by rising demand and a robust banking sector.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 30, 2021 8:49:09 pm
Congress leader P Chidambaram and Randeep Surjewala in Delhi. (Express photo: Anil Sharma)

Reacting to the latest GDP numbers, Congress leaders on Tuesday targeted the government, saying that sectors of the economy continue to remain ‘crippled’.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said it was not yet a V-shaped recovery. “Let us extend a cautious welcome. It is NOT yet a ‘V’ shaped recovery. The fine print will bear that out,” the former finance minister tweeted.

India’s GDP growth slowed to 8.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2021-22, official data released on Tuesday showed. The GDP growth in the April-June quarter of this fiscal stood at 20.1 per cent. The Indian economy had contracted by 24.4 per cent in April-June last year.

“In 2021-22, GDP growth in Q1 was 20.1 per cent on a previous year’s Q1 growth of -24.4 per cent. In Q2, the growth is reported as 8.4 per cent on a previous year’s Q2 growth of -7.4 per cent,” Chidambaram said, adding that there are sectors of the economy that are still “crippled” and need help and time to recover.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also trained guns at the Centre, saying the latest numbers reveal “continued abysmal performance of economy” and “abject failure of Modi-nomics”.

“The latest 2nd quarter GDP figures reveal the continued abysmal performance of economy & abject failure of ‘Modi-nomics’. The deeply flawed policies of Govt has ensured that the economy hasn’t even inched back to the pre-covid growth rate, which was itself very poor,” Surjewala wrote in a series of tweets.

“Even in Q2 2019-20, the GDP growth rate was a meagre 4.5%. So, even if we compare it with a slowed-down economy (as in 2019-20), the performance is abysmal this quarter,” Surjewala wrote.

Meanwhile, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) K V Subramanian said that India is expected to log double-digit growth in the current financial year, aided by rising demand and a robust banking sector.

Subramanian also said the seminal second-generation reforms would help the country grow over 7 per cent during this decade.

