Indian e-visa: Eligibility, how to apply, documents required and everything else you need to know

Published: January 24, 2020 5:03:04 pm
The e-visa is issued to international travelers hailing from 168 nations,

The e-visa or electronic visa by the government is admissible to international travelers for the exclusive purpose of visiting India for a temporary stay. The e-visa is non-extendable, non-convertible and not valid for visiting restricted/protected/cantonment areas unless special permission is granted.

The e-visa is issued under five subcategories including the e-tourist visas that can be issued for 30 days, a year or five years depending on a specific case and its requirements. Other categories are e-business visa, e-medical visa, e-medical attendant visa, and e-conference visa.

Eligibility criteria for Indian e-visa

*In order to apply for the e-visa, the applicant’s passport should have a minimum validity of six months.

*A return ticket and sufficient money to spend once in the country is mandatory.

*The nature of the applicant’s stay should be temporary in nature and may include casual visits, tourist purposes, short term programs or courses that cannot exceed a period of six months and voluntary work that cannot exceed a period of a month.

*Other purposes of temporary nature can be medical treatments under the Indian systems of medicines, business conferences or formal workshops.

Currently, the Indian e-visa is granted to nationals of a total of 168 countries and is not available for Diplomatic and official passport holders as well as those individuals who are endorsed on a parent’s or a spouse’s passport.

In order to apply for e-tourists and e-business visas, a minimum four days window before the date of arrival should be kept

For the other three categories, the applicant has to apply a minimum four days before the date of arrival. The date of arrival can be extended to a window of 120 days for these categories only.

Documents required for Indian e-visa

*A recent passport size photo against a white background. For the digital picture, the obligatory format is JPEG with a minimum size of 10 KB and a maximum size of 1 MB.

*The photo or the bio page of the passport that would contain the personal details of the applicant. This should be scanned in a PDF format with a minimum size of 10 KB and a maximum size of 300 KB.

*Other documents for business and medical purposes are to be uploaded depending on the visa type and specific requirements. The documents, however, should only be in a PDF format with a minimum size of 10 KB and a maximum size of 300 KB.

*While traveling to India applicants should carry a copy of Electronic Travel Authorization or ETA and the status of the ETA should be granted before the commencement of the applicant’s journey.

Indian e-visa fees

The e-visa fee differs depending on the country and is country/territory specific. An additional charge of 2.5 per cent will be charged additionally as bank transfer charges.

The fee once submitted is non-refundable and should be submitted at least four days before the estimated arrival date.

How to apply for an Indian e-visa

Step 1: Apply online with the required aforementioned documents.

A sample E-Visa application can be accessed here.

Step2: Pay an E-Visa fee online using a credit/Debit card or an online wallet.

Step3: Receive ETA online which will be sent to your mail.

Step4: Once the application is completed and you have been granted the E-Visa print your ETA and all other documents to show at the Indian immigration.

Apply for E-Visa here

If you are a national of any following countries, you are eligible for e-visa

  • Andorra
  • Albania
  • Angola
  • Anguilla
  • Antigua & Barbuda
  • Argentina
  • Armenia
  • Aruba
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahamas
  • Barbados
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Belize
  • Benin
  • Bolivia
  • Bosnia & Herzegovina
  • Botswana
  • Brazil
  • Brunei
  • Bulgaria
  • Burundi
  • Cambodia
  • Cameroon Union Republic
  • Canada
  • Cape Verde
  • Cayman Island
  • Chile
  • China
  • China- SAR Hongkong
  • China- SAR Macau
  • Colombia
  • Comoros
  • Cook Islands
  • Costa Rica
  • Cote d’Ivoire
  • Croatia
  • Cuba
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Djibouti
  • Dominica
  • Dominican Republic
  • East Timor
  • Ecuador
  • El Salvador
  • Eritrea
  • Estonia
  • Fiji
  • Finland
  • France
  • Gabon
  • Gambia
  • Georgia
  • Germany
  • Ghana
  • Greece
  • Grenada
  • Guatemala
  • Guinea
  • Guyana
  • Haiti
  • Honduras
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Indonesia
  • Iran
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Jamaica
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kenya
  • Kiribati
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Laos
  • Latvia
  • Lesotho
  • Liberia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Madagascar
  • Malawi
  • Malaysia
  • Mali
  • Malta
  • Marshall Islands
  • Mauritius
  • Mexico
  • Micronesia
  • Moldova
  • Monaco
  • Mongolia
  • Montenegro
  • Montserrat
  • Mozambique
  • Myanmar
  • Namibia
  • Nauru
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Nicaragua
  • Niger Republic
  • Niue Island
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Palau
  • Palestine
  • Panama
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Republic of Korea
  • Republic of Macedonia
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Rwanda
  • Saint Christopher and Nevis
  • Saint Lucia
  • Saint Vincent & the Grenadines
  • Samoa
  • San Marino
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Senegal
  • Serbia
  • Seychelles
  • Sierra Leone
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Solomon Islands
  • South Africa
  • Spain
  • Sri Lanka
  • Suriname
  • Swaziland
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • Tajikistan
  • Tanzania
  • Thailand
  • Tonga
  • Trinidad & Tobago
  • Turks & Caicos Island
  • Tuvalu
  • UAE
  • Uganda
  • Ukraine
  • United Kingdom
  • Uruguay
  • USA
  • Uzbekistan
  • Vanuatu
  • Vatican City-Holy See
  • Venezuela
  • Vietnam
  • Zambia and Zimbabwe

 

