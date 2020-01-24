Indian e-visa: Eligibility, how to apply, documents required and everything else you need to know

The e-visa is issued to international travelers hailing from 168 nations, (Source: File photo) The e-visa is issued to international travelers hailing from 168 nations, (Source: File photo)

The e-visa or electronic visa by the government is admissible to international travelers for the exclusive purpose of visiting India for a temporary stay. The e-visa is non-extendable, non-convertible and not valid for visiting restricted/protected/cantonment areas unless special permission is granted.

The e-visa is issued under five subcategories including the e-tourist visas that can be issued for 30 days, a year or five years depending on a specific case and its requirements. Other categories are e-business visa, e-medical visa, e-medical attendant visa, and e-conference visa.

Eligibility criteria for Indian e-visa

*In order to apply for the e-visa, the applicant’s passport should have a minimum validity of six months.

*A return ticket and sufficient money to spend once in the country is mandatory.

*The nature of the applicant’s stay should be temporary in nature and may include casual visits, tourist purposes, short term programs or courses that cannot exceed a period of six months and voluntary work that cannot exceed a period of a month.

*Other purposes of temporary nature can be medical treatments under the Indian systems of medicines, business conferences or formal workshops.

Currently, the Indian e-visa is granted to nationals of a total of 168 countries and is not available for Diplomatic and official passport holders as well as those individuals who are endorsed on a parent’s or a spouse’s passport.

In order to apply for e-tourists and e-business visas, a minimum four days window before the date of arrival should be kept

For the other three categories, the applicant has to apply a minimum four days before the date of arrival. The date of arrival can be extended to a window of 120 days for these categories only.

Documents required for Indian e-visa

*A recent passport size photo against a white background. For the digital picture, the obligatory format is JPEG with a minimum size of 10 KB and a maximum size of 1 MB.

*The photo or the bio page of the passport that would contain the personal details of the applicant. This should be scanned in a PDF format with a minimum size of 10 KB and a maximum size of 300 KB.

*Other documents for business and medical purposes are to be uploaded depending on the visa type and specific requirements. The documents, however, should only be in a PDF format with a minimum size of 10 KB and a maximum size of 300 KB.

*While traveling to India applicants should carry a copy of Electronic Travel Authorization or ETA and the status of the ETA should be granted before the commencement of the applicant’s journey.

Indian e-visa fees

The e-visa fee differs depending on the country and is country/territory specific. An additional charge of 2.5 per cent will be charged additionally as bank transfer charges.

The fee once submitted is non-refundable and should be submitted at least four days before the estimated arrival date.

How to apply for an Indian e-visa

Step 1: Apply online with the required aforementioned documents.

A sample E-Visa application can be accessed here.

Step2: Pay an E-Visa fee online using a credit/Debit card or an online wallet.

Step3: Receive ETA online which will be sent to your mail.

Step4: Once the application is completed and you have been granted the E-Visa print your ETA and all other documents to show at the Indian immigration.

Apply for E-Visa here

If you are a national of any following countries, you are eligible for e-visa

Andorra

Albania

Angola

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bolivia

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burundi

Cambodia

Cameroon Union Republic

Canada

Cape Verde

Cayman Island

Chile

China

China- SAR Hongkong

China- SAR Macau

Colombia

Comoros

Cook Islands

Costa Rica

Cote d’Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

East Timor

Ecuador

El Salvador

Eritrea

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Grenada

Guatemala

Guinea

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Iran

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kiribati

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lesotho

Liberia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Montserrat

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nauru

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger Republic

Niue Island

Norway

Oman

Palau

Palestine

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Republic of Korea

Republic of Macedonia

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Saint Christopher and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

Samoa

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Africa

Spain

Sri Lanka

Suriname

Swaziland

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Thailand

Tonga

Trinidad & Tobago

Turks & Caicos Island

Tuvalu

UAE

Uganda

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Uruguay

USA

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vatican City-Holy See

Venezuela

Vietnam

Zambia and Zimbabwe

