Indian-origin curator Diya Vij appointed New York City’s Next Commissioner of Cultural Affairs

New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs is reportedly the largest municipal funder of art in the US

Written by: Vandana Kalra
3 min readMar 1, 2026 11:43 AM IST
She becomes the first person of South Asian descent to lead the agency, the largest municipal funder of the arts in the United States.Indian-origin curator Diya Vij has been appointed Commissioner of New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs. (Image via Brown Arts Institute)
Make us preferred source on Google

Born and raised in an immigrant family from India that had migrated to Trumbull, a small town in Connecticut (United States), now Brooklyn-based curator Diya Vij will be the next commissioner of New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA).

At 40, she will be the first person of South Asian descendant to hold the position. In a statement to The New York Times, that appeared in an article dated February 28, Zohran Mamdani, Mayor of New York City, praised Vij as a “visionary and deeply thoughtful leader who understands that art is not ornamental to this city — it is essential to it.” He added: “Under Diya’s leadership, we will fight to keep New York a city where artists can afford to live and create… and where every New Yorker, in every borough, can experience the energy and inspiration that makes art possible.”⁠
Prior to this, Vij was serving as vice president of curatorial and arts programmes at Powerhouse Arts, a Brooklyn-based non-profit organisation. In November, she had been announced by Mamdani as part of his arts and culture transition committee, one of 17 advisory committees formed ahead of his inauguration.

The 28-member group that features among others art dealers and curators, including curator and writer Kimberly Drew, poet and Mellon Foundation President Elizabeth Alexander and former commissioner of cultural affairs for New York City Gonzalo Casals. At the time, Vij had posted on her LinkedIn, “I’m honored to join Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani’s transition committee for arts and culture, alongside so many dear friends and colleagues! I love our city! I’m ready to push for a city where artists, workers, and communities drive our policies — and where the arts are recognized as essential to our collective wellbeing and our capacity to build new worlds.”

Also Read | If Zohran Mamdani’s win marks a political shift, wife Rama Duwaji’s fashion marks a cultural one

Having completed her MA in Art History from Hunter College in 2015 and her BA from Bard College in 2008, Vij has been a former curatorial fellow and communications manager at Queens Museum of Art. She has also previously overseen special projects for the Commissioner’s Unit at New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs. In 2015, she launched its Public Artist in Residence programme that sees artists’ involvement in the city agencies to address varied pressing issues.

The DCA is reportedly the largest municipal funder of art in the US and supports over 1,000 nonprofit cultural organisations. It reportedly provided $245 million in funding last year.

Vandana Kalra
Vandana Kalra

Vandana Kalra is an art critic and Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. She has spent more than two decades chronicling arts, culture and everyday life, with modern and contemporary art at the heart of her practice. With a sustained engagement in the arts and a deep understanding of India’s cultural ecosystem, she is regarded as a distinctive and authoritative voice in contemporary art journalism in India. Vandana Kalra's career has unfolded in step with the shifting contours of India’s cultural landscape, from the rise of the Indian art market to the growing prominence of global biennales and fairs. Closely tracking its ebbs and surges, she reports from studios, galleries, museums and exhibition spaces and has covered major Indian and international art fairs, museum exhibitions and biennales, including the Venice Biennale, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Documenta, Islamic Arts Biennale. She has also been invited to cover landmark moments in modern Indian art, including SH Raza’s exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the opening of the MF Husain Museum in Doha, reflecting her long engagement with the legacies of India’s modern masters. Alongside her writing, she applies a keen editorial sensibility, shaping and editing art and cultural coverage into informed, cohesive narratives. Through incisive features, interviews and critical reviews, she brings clarity to complex artistic conversations, foregrounding questions of process, patronage, craft, identity and cultural memory. The Global Art Circuit: She provides extensive coverage of major events like the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Serendipity Arts Festival, and high-profile international auctions. Artist Spotlights: She writes in-depth features on modern masters (like M.F. Husain) and contemporary performance artists (like Marina Abramović). Art and Labor: A recurring theme in her writing is how art reflects the lives of the marginalized, including migrants, farmers, and labourers. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent portfolio is dominated by the coverage of the 2025 art season in India: 1. Kochi-Muziris Biennale & Serendipity Arts Festival "At Serendipity Arts Festival, a 'Shark Tank' of sorts for art and crafts startups" (Dec 20, 2025): On how a new incubator is helping artisans pitch products to investors. "Artist Birender Yadav's work gives voice to the migrant self" (Dec 17, 2025): A profile of an artist whose decade-long practice focuses on brick kiln workers. "At Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a farmer’s son from Patiala uses his art to draw attention to Delhi’s polluted air" (Dec 16, 2025). "Kochi Biennale showstopper Marina Abramović, a pioneer in performance art" (Dec 7, 2025): An interview with the world-renowned artist on the power of reinvention. 2. M.F. Husain & Modernism "Inside the new MF Husain Museum in Qatar" (Nov 29, 2025): A three-part series on the opening of Lawh Wa Qalam in Doha, exploring how a 2008 sketch became the architectural core of the museum. "Doha opens Lawh Wa Qalam: Celebrating the modernist's global legacy" (Nov 29, 2025). 3. Art Market & Records "Frida Kahlo sets record for the most expensive work by a female artist" (Nov 21, 2025): On Kahlo's canvas The Dream (The Bed) selling for $54.7 million. "All you need to know about Klimt’s canvas that is now the most expensive modern artwork" (Nov 19, 2025). "What’s special about a $12.1 million gold toilet?" (Nov 19, 2025): A quirky look at a flushable 18-karat gold artwork. 4. Art Education & History "Art as play: How process-driven activities are changing the way children learn art in India" (Nov 23, 2025). "A glimpse of Goa's layered history at Serendipity Arts Festival" (Dec 9, 2025): Exploring historical landmarks as venues for contemporary art. Signature Beats Vandana is known for her investigative approach to the art economy, having recently written about "Who funds the Kochi-Muziris Biennale?" (Dec 11, 2025), detailing the role of "Platinum Benefactors." She also explores the spiritual and geometric aspects of art, as seen in her retrospective on artist Akkitham Narayanan and the history of the Cholamandal Artists' Village (Nov 22, 2025). ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 01: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments