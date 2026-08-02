Indians in China raise anti-India content, visa woes in embassy Open House

Indian diaspora in China expressed concerns over anti-India content on Chinese social media, declining work visas for professionals, and restrictions on employment for spouses at the first Open House Indian Embassy’s in the recent years, news agency PTI reported.
In the outreach initiative on Friday, Indian Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami, along with Counsellor (Consular, Education and Community Affairs) Nitinjeet Singh and Counsellor (Visa) Ramesh Singh, interacted with a number of Indians working in various sectors in Beijing to discuss issues that affect the community.
Among the were the increase in abusive content against Indians, including their culture and food habits, on Chinese social media platforms, a decline in job visas to Indian professionals, restrictions on employment for spouses, and difficulties relating to counsellor services.
Doraiswami said the Chinese government is concerned about the rise in the aniti-India content across the country’s social media platforms and is taking steps to address the issue. The Indian embassy, on its part, is denking misinformation by disseminating fact-based information through its own handles, he added. The embassy has also planned to organise more cultural events, riding on the huge response to annual programmes such as the Vasant Mela, to showcase India’s diverse culture and cuisine, he said.
It is also working to build and maintain a support chain of legal professionals to assist Indians facing work-related issues, he said.
Doraiswami assumed charge in May and has stepped up engagements with Chinese officials as part of India’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties. He said the mission would further simplify the documentation procedure required for Chinese nationals seeking Indian visas starting next week to facilitate more travel to India. To improve consular services for the Indians in China, the embassy plans to hold Open House interactions on regular intervals to address their concerns, Doraiswami said.