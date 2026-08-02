Indians in China raise anti-India content, visa woes in embassy Open House

Doraiswami assumed charge in May and has stepped up engagements with Chinese officials as part of India's efforts to strengthen bilateral ties. (File Photo)

Indian diaspora in China expressed concerns over anti-India content on Chinese social media, declining work visas for professionals, and restrictions on employment for spouses at the first Open House Indian Embassy’s in the recent years, news agency PTI reported.

In the outreach initiative on Friday, Indian Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami, along with Counsellor (Consular, Education and Community Affairs) Nitinjeet Singh and Counsellor (Visa) Ramesh Singh, interacted with a number of Indians working in various sectors in Beijing to discuss issues that affect the community.

Among the were the increase in abusive content against Indians, including their culture and food habits, on Chinese social media platforms, a decline in job visas to Indian professionals, restrictions on employment for spouses, and difficulties relating to counsellor services.