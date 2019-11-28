Indian diplomat compares return of Kashmiri Pandits with Israeli settlements, sparks row

An Indian diplomat in the US has sparked a controversy by comparing the return of Kashmiri Pandits with the illegal Jewish settlements by Israelis, prompting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to say that this shows the “fascist mindset” of the Indian government.

Advertising

During a private event attended by a few members of the Kashmiri Pandit diaspora, India’s Consul General in New York, Sandeep Chakravorty, spoke about the abrogation of Article 370.

“I believe the security conditions in Jammu and Kashmir will improve. It will allow refugees to go back and in your lifetime, you will be able to go back… you will be able to go back to your home and you will find security. Because we already have a model in the world,” he said, in an apparent reference to the Israeli settlements.

“I don’t know why we don’t follow it. It has happened in the Middle East, you have to look. If the Israeli people can do it, we can also do it,” he said in remarks that were recorded and uploaded on social media.

Advertising

Referring to the Indian diplomat’s remarks, the Pakistan PM tweeted, “(This) shows the fascist mindset of the Indian govt’s RSS ideology that has continued the siege of IOJK for over 100 days, subjecting Kashmiris to the worst violation of their human rights while the powerful countries remain silent because of their trading interests.”

Reacting to the controversy, Chakravorty said that his remarks were taken out of context. “I have seen some social media comments on my recent remarks. My remarks are being taken out of context,” Chakravorty tweeted on Wednesday.

There was no official response from the Ministry of External Affairs on the Indian diplomat’s remark.