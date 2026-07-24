28 Indian crew members safe after LPG tanker attacked in Iranian waters, Embassy confirms

The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Friday confirmed that all 28 Indian crew members aboard the Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker DISHA are safe after the vessel came under attack in Iranian territorial waters.

In an official statement issued on Friday, the embassy said it was aware of the attack on the LPG tanker, identified by IMO No. 8818219, which took place earlier in the day.

“The vessel has 28 Indian crew members on board. The Embassy has been in close contact with the relevant authorities and has confirmed that all Indian crew members are safe,” the statement said.

The embassy added that it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in touch with the Iranian authorities.

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The statement did not provide details about the nature of the attack, the extent of damage to the vessel, or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The confirmation comes amid heightened security concerns in the region, where commercial shipping routes have remained under close watch due to recent maritime incidents.

The attack on DISHA comes barely a few days after four Indian nationals lost their lives and another sustained critical injuries when commercial cargo vessel MV Golden Leo came under attack shortly after leaving Ukraine’s Odesa port on Sunday evening.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the ship had a total of 17 crew members on board, including five Indian nationals. The ministry said four of the Indian crew members were killed in the incident, while the fifth is receiving treatment and remains in critical condition.