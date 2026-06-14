Indian vessel sinks off Oman coast after ‘engine failure’, 14 crew rescued

Last week, India summoned top US diplomat for the second time and lodged a “strong protest” over the series of attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman. (Photo: Representational/ Reuters)

A “mechanical or engine failure” caused an Indian commercial vessel to sink off the Oman coast. All 14 crew members were rescued and moved to a Mumbai-bound ship, the Embassy of India in Muscat said on Sunday.

The Embassy said that Indian-flagged merchant vessel Virat 1 “experienced an engine failure” Sunday.

All 14 crew members rescued are “safe and in good health”, adding that they were moved to a vessel which is heading to Mumbai.

The Mumbai-bound vessel, MV Jabal Ali, is learnt to be a cargo ship.

“Rescue operation involving Indian Flagged MSV Virat 1 has been successfully completed. All 14 crew members have been rescued and are presently onboard Jabal Ali 9 heading to Mumbai. The crew members are safe and in good health,” the mission said in a post on X.