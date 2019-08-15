Indian crew aboard Iranian oil tanker released in Gibraltar: MEA

The Indian Captain and three other Indian crew members aboard an Iranian oil supertanker were released Thursday of all charges by authorities in Gibraltar, even as the US Department of Justice made a last-minute claim on the vessel. The Indian Captain of the Grace 1 tanker, as reported by PTI, said in a statement: “I am grateful and thankful for my release. And I am grateful to all who have facilitated my release in my legal team.”

Advertising

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also confirmed on Twitter: “Spoke to our High Commission @HCI_London on VLCC Grace 1. They confirmed all 24 Indian crew aboard VLCC Grace 1 have been released by Gibraltar authorities and are free to return to India.”

<p “width=420″ lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Spoke to our High Commission @HCI_London on VLCC Grace 1. They confirmed all 24 Indian crew aboard VLCC Grace 1 have been released by Gibraltar authorities and are free to return to India. @narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @VMBJP— V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) August 15, 2019

The arrested crew members – the Master, Chief Officer and two Second Mates – were aboard the Panama-flagged supertanker that was detained off Europa Point in Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on the Spanish coast, last month.

A spokesman for Gibraltar’s government also confirmed that police proceedings against four members of the crew had ended. The Gibraltar authorities had said the vessel is loaded to capacity with crude oil enroute to Syria, in breach of European Union (EU) sanctions.

(with PTI inputs)