Indian couple, child killed in road accident in Oman

An Indian couple and their eight-month-old baby were killed while another child was injured when their car crashed into another vehicle in Oman, officials said on Sunday.

The family suffered severe head injuries in the road accident that took place while they were on way back to Dubai from Salalah, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said.

Ghousulla Azmathulla Khan, 30, his 29-year-old wife, Ayesha Siddiqua, and their eight-month-old son Hamza Khan died on the spot in the accident while their three-year-old baby Haniya Siddiqua is fighting for her life in the hospital.

The bodies of the deceased Indians were sent to their hometown in Hyderabad from Muscat this morning, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said.

“We have been in touch with the company where Ghousulla was employed as well as the relatives of the family and our mission, the Indian Embassy in Muscat,” Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul told Gulf News.