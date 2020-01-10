Indian Consulate in Dubai to issue tatkal passport same day

The fast delivery of regular passports has contributed to reducing the number of tatkal applications from 40 a day to between 15 and 20. The fast delivery of regular passports has contributed to reducing the number of tatkal applications from 40 a day to between 15 and 20.

Indian expats in Dubai and the Northern Emirates will now be issued passports on the same day under the ‘tatkal’ category if applied before 12 noon, PTI cited a Gulf News report.

Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul on Thursday was quoted as saying to Gulf News, “We already issue tatkal passports in 24hours. We are going one step beyond that. We are going to issue tatkal passport on the same day if it is applied for before 12 noon. By evening, we can issue the tatkal passport.”

The application for same-day issuance for tatkal passports should be submitted before noon at the office of BLS International, the outsourced service provider for Indian passport and visa applications, in Al Khaleej Centre in Bur Dubai.

The initiative is expected to benefit those requiring emergency issuance of passports, including those rushing back from the airports after realising that their passport had either expired or do not have enough validity for their travel, said Consul (Passport) Prem Chand.

The fast delivery of regular passports has contributed to reducing the number of tatkal applications from 40 a day to between 15 and 20, said Chand.

The mission receives about 850 passport applications daily.

Last year, the consulate issued more than 200,000 passports, over 2500 emergency certificates (one-way travel document), over 2,800 police clearance certificates and provided 72,000 attestation services including registration of births and deaths, Vipul said.

