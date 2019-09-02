Indian Coast Guard rescues 13 people near Mangalore Port 

Toggle Menu
The rescued individuals were the crew members of a merchant ship Tridevi Prem (Hopper Dredger) who abandoned the vessel in a lifeboat at about 2.30 am due to severe flooding on-board.

The Indian Coast guard rescuing the crew members of the hopper dredger. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

The Indian Coast Guard rescued 13 people from a lifeboat after they abandoned a merchant ship near New Mangalore Port Trust Anchorage in the early hours of Monday, ANI reported.

The rescued individuals were all crew members of Tridevi Prem (hopper dredger). They were forced to abandon the vessel at around 2.30 am due to severe flooding onboard. They were rescued by Indian Coast Guard ship Amartya.

Search for another seven personnel onboard the hopper dredger is on. New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) Tug Ocean Esteem is carrying out the search operation.

A hopper dredger is a ship that has a full sailing capacity and is used to navigate waterways, deepen maritime canals, construct new land or to replace sand eroded by storms or wave action on the beaches.

