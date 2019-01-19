Toggle Menu
Indian Coast Guard officer dies while undergoing diving training in Kochihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/indian-coast-guard-officer-drowns-during-diving-course-5546439/

Indian Coast Guard officer dies while undergoing diving training in Kochi

Mohit Dalal, who had immediately been admitted to the Indian Naval Hospital Sanjivani, could not be saved.

Delhi: Man beaten to death, 2 held, say police
His last rites will be performed with full military honours at his hometown, Narela in New Delhi.

An Indian Coast Guard officer has died after suffering near drowning on January 15 while undergoing diving training in Kochi, a Defence release said Saturday.

The officer, identified as Assistant Commandant Mohit Dalal, was posted on board Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajvir based at Port Blair. He was attached to Diving School, Naval Base in Kochi for “Ship’s Diver” course.

Dalal, who had immediately been admitted to the Indian Naval Hospital Sanjivani, could not be saved. A Board of Inquiry has been set up to investigate the matter.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Government Hospital, Ernakulam on Saturday with Rear Admiral  R J Nadkarni, VSM, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, along with senior officers of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard in attendance to pay homage to the officer.

Advertising

The 28-year-old is survived by his parents and a younger brother. His last rites will be performed with full military honours at his hometown, Narela in New Delhi.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Opportunist elements came together to remove PM Modi: BJP on Opposition rally
2 Upcoming polls an election to restore nation's faith in democracy: Sonia Gandhi
3 Four-member committee set up to suggest electoral reforms to EC before 2019 elections: Mamata