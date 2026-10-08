‘We don’t distinguish between nations’: Coast Guard chief on rescue operations

Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Paramesh Sivamani on Wednesday underscored the force’s commitment to saving lives at sea, saying it does not “distinguish between nations” while carrying out an effective search and rescue (SAR) operation.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of the 12th edition of the national level Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-2026) to be conducted off Paradip coast on Thursday, he said several nations look up to India in the event of a crisis.

“We have enhanced our capacity, redefined the procedure and fine-tuned the standard operating procedure over the years. We have established a very robust system of SAR and all the nations in the Indian Ocean Region look up to Bharat in case there is a crisis or in a volatile situation that requires a SAR,” said the ICG chief.