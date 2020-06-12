scorecardresearch
Friday, June 12, 2020
Indian civilian killed, three others wounded by Nepal’s border guarding force

A meeting of border force officials from Nepal and India will take place soon, sources told The Indian Express.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 12, 2020 3:17:08 pm
A civilian was killed and three others injured in a firing by Nepal’s border guarding force in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Friday morning. The incident occurred at 8.40 am. The reason for the firing is being investigated.

A meeting of border force officials of the two countries is going to take place soon, sources told The Indian Express.

The incident comes at a time when India and Nepal are engaged in a row over territorial claims to the Lipulekh-Kalapani-Limpiyadhura region. India controls Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and its maps show the area as part of its territory — this is contested by Nepal.

Explained: The new Indian road to Lipu Lekh, Nepal’s protests, and the area’s strategic importance

Last week, the Nepal government had tabled a constitution amendment Bill in the House of Representatives, seeking to make alterations, additions to the country’s political map and national emblem.

