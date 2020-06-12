Indian civilian killed, three others wounded by Nepal’s border guarding force

The reason for the firing is being investigated. (ANI Photo) The reason for the firing is being investigated. (ANI Photo)

A civilian was killed and three others injured in a firing by Nepal’s border guarding force in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Friday morning. The incident occurred at 8.40 am. The reason for the firing is being investigated.

A meeting of border force officials of the two countries is going to take place soon, sources told The Indian Express.

The incident comes at a time when India and Nepal are engaged in a row over territorial claims to the Lipulekh-Kalapani-Limpiyadhura region. India controls Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and its maps show the area as part of its territory — this is contested by Nepal.

Last week, the Nepal government had tabled a constitution amendment Bill in the House of Representatives, seeking to make alterations, additions to the country’s political map and national emblem.

