Indian citizens got one fourth of total visas issued by UK in 2022

Indian citizens have received one fourth of the total visas issued by the United Kingdom in 2022, the British government said Tuesday.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said, “Last year, the UK issued 28,36,490 visas, out of which 25 per cent went to India, more than to any other country.”

Ellis said in a tweet that Indian nationals received the highest number of student visas in 2022 (up by 73 per cent from the year 2021), most work visas (up by 130 per cent) and the largest share of visit visas (30 percent of the total visitor visas granted).

According to the statistics provided by the UK government, in terms of visitor visas, Indian nationals have overtaken Chinese nationals, who were first in this category pre-pandemic, accounting for 27 per cent of visas granted in 2019, but have come down to five per cent in 2022.

Besides India, the other top five visitor visa nationalities are Nigeria (7 per cent), followed by South Africa, Pakistan and Turkey (six per cent each).

The list has been drawn up from among those countries whose citizens are required to obtain a visa before visiting the UK. For instance, the US citizens do not require a visa to visit the UK, so their actual arrival numbers in the UK may be higher.

Out of approximately 28.36 lakh visas granted by the UK in 2022, visitor visas comprised 49 per cent, 22 per cent were under the study routes, 15 per cent under the work routes, three per cent for family reasons, and 11 per cent for other reasons, as per the UK government’s statistics.

As many as 13.99 lakh visitor visas were granted by the UK in 2022, with the largest falls seen for Chinese and Russian visitors compared to 2019. The fall in visa granted is primarily driven by the fall in applications for visitor visas, notably from Chinese, Russian and Saudi nationals (89%, 76% and 75% fall respectively compared to 2019).

UK-India Young Professional Scheme goes live

The UK-India Young Professional Scheme went live for two days on Tuesday, under which 2,400 visas will be made available to eligible Indians in the first ballot. The scheme allows Indian citizens aged between 18 and 30 to live and work in the UK for up to two years. Meanwhile , the Indian High Commission in London opened its visa application process for UK nationals to apply for the YPS on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Under the reciprocal scheme signed off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak at the G20 summit in Indonesia last November, Indian and British nationals aged between 18 and 30 can apply to live and work in either country for a period of up to two years.