Indian caregiver killed in Israel, employer’s grandson arrested

The case has raised questions about the safety of Indian caregivers in Israel, who may be working and living inside private residences, and can be vulnerable to abuse or violence. (AI generated)

A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Israeli authorities for the killing of an Indian national last month, with officials saying an investigation is underway to establish the full facts and circumstances. A 40-year-old nursing caregiver from West Bengal’s Kalimpong was stabbed to death on July 23 at the house of his employers in Jerusalem.

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, in a social media post on Wednesday, identified the deceased as Rajiv Acharya and said it is “in close contact with the Israeli authorities”. While the mission did not provide any further details about the incident or the victim, it added that a suspect has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing to establish the full facts and circumstances of the incident.