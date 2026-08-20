Indian caregiver killed in Israel, employer’s grandson arrested

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 20, 2026 03:32 PM IST
A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Israeli authorities for the killing of an Indian national last month, with officials saying an investigation is underway to establish the full facts and circumstances. A 40-year-old nursing caregiver from West Bengal’s Kalimpong was stabbed to death on July 23 at the house of his employers in Jerusalem.
The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, in a social media post on Wednesday, identified the deceased as Rajiv Acharya and said it is “in close contact with the Israeli authorities”. While the mission did not provide any further details about the incident or the victim, it added that a suspect has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing to establish the full facts and circumstances of the incident.
“The Embassy will continue to closely monitor the case and remain in contact with the concerned authorities,” it said. His mortal remains were repatriated to India earlier this week.
As per reports, Israeli authorities have filed an indictment against Avior Zaken, the grandson of the elderly couple for whom Acharya worked. The accused is in custody, and the legal proceedings are underway.
Acharya is survived by his parents, wife and two children. The family has urged the authorities to examine all avenues for financial compensation and justice for the victim. He was working in Israel as a caregiver for five years.
The case has raised questions about the safety of Indian caregivers in Israel, who may be working and living inside private residences, and can be vulnerable to abuse or violence. Thousands of Indians are employed as caregivers in the country, which has a huge skilled-workforce gap in this segment.
According to the Indian Embassy, there are an estimated 14,000 to 20,000 Indian caregivers working in Israel, making up the vast majority of the broader expatriate worker population in the country. The Embassy has said it remains in contact with the Israeli authorities and will continue to monitor the proceedings.