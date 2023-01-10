Use Indian brands and services, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tells diaspora at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday urged members of Indian communities living overseas to use Indian brands and services as part of their role as the country’s brand ambassadors on foreign soil and make efforts to collaborate with Indian businesses, be it big or small.

Addressing a plenary session during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore, Sitharaman said Indian society, which has turned aspirational now, offers many opportunities to the diaspora, unlike in the past, till the economy was opened up in 1991.

In her opening remarks, Sitharaman praised the Indian diaspora, saying the community has emerged as an “exemplar” by making contributions where they live, while holding on to their roots. “You have been a community which has made India very proud,” she said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that Indians living abroad are the brand ambassadors of the country, Sitharaman said the diaspora will have to explore newer channels to participate in India’s development trajectory and point out flaws in administrative policies for achieving greater standards.

“It means you are going to promote India, promote Indian brands and for that brand to be worthy of promotion, you have to tell us that please do this, please do not do this. You will also, where possible, make sure to use India-produced goods and services. So that even as you promote Indian brands, you are seen as processing, using and dispensing India-made goods and services,” Sitharaman said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, as on December 31, 2021, there were 3.2 crore NRIs and PIOs living abroad as on December 25, 2021. The finance minister also appealed to the diaspora communities to partner with Indian businesses, “small, medium, big or nano”.

“So that India in the next 25 years gets your potential for the entrepreneurial skills that you may have. So that Indian businesses here get that advantage from you and together we develop the country by 2047,” said Sitharaman.

Sitharaman pointed out India is among the largest recipients of remittances from people working in foreign countries. The amount was $100 billion in 2022, she said, adding that it was a 12 per cent increase from 2021, despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“It shows Indian workers have actually returned for very useful employment,” she said. Remittances, according to the World Bank, are a vital source of household income for low- and middle-income countries like India. In 2022, “for the first time a single country, India, was on track to receive more than $100 billion in yearly remittances”, the World Bank Migration and Development Brief report released in November said.

Sitharaman said India is striving to emerge as the alternate option for those exploring markets beyond China and the European Union for production of goods and services. “We would like to pit India as that plus-one when it comes to the consideration of those manufacturers who would like to get out of China (or EU) and have one more place where they can produce,” she said.