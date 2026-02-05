How Indian artist Rouble Nagi won the $1 million ‘Nobel of teaching’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Rouble Nagi, an artist from Jammu and Kashmir who has set up an art studio in Mumbai, has won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The coveted prize is known as the “Nobel of Teaching” and honours an educator who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession.
Nagi is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed artist with over 800 murals and over 150 exhibitions worldwide. She is a member of the India Design Council (IDC), and contributed to Mumbai’s beautification with art installations around the city.
She promotes young and talented artists from India and abroad. Under Misaal Mumbai, a slum transformation initiative, she has painted and repaired more than 1,50,000 plus homes and is working in over 163 slums and villages across India.
WINNING MOMENT 🏆
Watch as Indian educator Rouble Nagi is announced the winner of the 2026 GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize!
Rouble received the trophy from Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Global Teacher… pic.twitter.com/MSIGlKOotI
— Global Teacher Prize (@TeacherPrize) February 5, 2026
Her non-profit organisation, Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, was established with the vision to make sure all children gain education that “helps them become caring, responsible, and productive citizens”. The foundation introduced several programmes that aim to provide quality education to underprivileged children by introducing low-cost and sustainable educational models, reads a description on Nagi’s website.
As part of her Misaal Mumbai initiative, more than 1,50,000 houses were painted and repaired. As per her website, the group is currently working in over 163 slums and villages across the country.
Nagi, a social worker, won the award for setting up more than 800 learning centres and painting educational murals across the walls of slums across India.
Nagi also paints mural that teach literacy, science, math and history, among other topics. Nagi pursued BA Political Science and studied Fine Art at Slade School of Fine Art as well as European Art at Sotheby’s London. Nagi is also credited with holding multiple art exhibitions in several parts of the country and different nations. With the prize money, Nagi aims to build an institute that offers free vocational training.
Nagi is the tenth teacher to win the award.
The past winners of Global Teacher Prize include a Kenyan teacher from a remote village who gave away most of his earnings to the poor, a Palestinian primary school teacher who teaches her students about non-violence, and a Canadian educator who taught a remote Arctic village of Inuit students.
In 2025, a Saudi educator Mansour al-Mansour, renowned for his work with the poor in the UAE, was adjudged the winner.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
On Kapil Sharma's show, singer AP Dhillon joked about the mass phone theft at his Delhi concert earlier and accepted that tickets of the show were sold as high as Rs 6.25 lakhs each.