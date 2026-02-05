How Indian artist Rouble Nagi won the $1 million ‘Nobel of teaching’

Under Misaal Mumbai, a slum transformation initiative, Rouble Nagi has painted and repaired more than 1,50,000 plus homes and is working in over 163 slums and villages across India.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 06:21 PM IST
Rouble Nagi Art Foundation in collaboration with the Indian Army, inaugurated a computer lab at a Madrassa Shah-e- Hamdan and a dedicated women’s skill development centre at Roza-tul-Salehat Baghbela Tangdhar, Kupwara.Rouble Nagi inaugurated a computer lab at Madrassa Shah-e- Hamdan and a dedicated women’s skill development centre at Roza-tul-Salehat Baghbela Tangdhar, Kupwara. (Credit: Instagram/roublenagi)
Make us preferred source on Google

Rouble Nagi, an artist from Jammu and Kashmir who has set up an art studio in Mumbai, has won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The coveted prize is known as the “Nobel of Teaching” and honours an educator who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession.

Who is Rouble Nagi

Nagi is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed artist with over 800 murals and over 150 exhibitions worldwide. She is a member of the India Design Council (IDC), and contributed to Mumbai’s beautification with art installations around the city.

She promotes young and talented artists from India and abroad. Under Misaal Mumbai, a slum transformation initiative, she has painted and repaired more than 1,50,000 plus homes and is working in over 163 slums and villages across India.

What is Rouble Nagi Art Foundation

Her non-profit organisation, Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, was established with the vision to make sure all children gain education that “helps them become caring, responsible, and productive citizens”. The foundation introduced several programmes that aim to provide quality education to underprivileged children by introducing low-cost and sustainable educational models, reads a description on Nagi’s website.

As part of her Misaal Mumbai initiative, more than 1,50,000 houses were painted and repaired. As per her website, the group is currently working in over 163 slums and villages across the country.

Rouble Nagi (Credit: Instagram/roublenagi) Rouble Nagi’s foundation has introduced several programmes that aim to provide quality education for underprivileged children. (Credit: Instagram/roublenagi)

Why Rouble Nagi won Global Teacher Prize

Nagi, a social worker, won the award for setting up more than 800 learning centres and painting educational murals across the walls of slums across India.

What Nagi plans to use $1 mn prize money for

Nagi also paints mural that teach literacy, science, math and history, among other topics. Nagi pursued BA Political Science and studied Fine Art at Slade School of Fine Art as well as European Art at Sotheby’s London. Nagi is also credited with holding multiple art exhibitions in several parts of the country and different nations. With the prize money, Nagi aims to build an institute that offers free vocational training.

Nagi is the tenth teacher to win the award.

Nagi is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed artist with over 800 murals and over 150 exhibitions worldwide. Nagi is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed artist with over 800 murals and over 150 exhibitions worldwide. (Credit: https://www.roublenagi.com/)

Global Teacher Prize past winners

The past winners of Global Teacher Prize include a Kenyan teacher from a remote village who gave away most of his earnings to the poor, a Palestinian primary school teacher who teaches her students about non-violence, and a Canadian educator who taught a remote Arctic village of Inuit students.

Story continues below this ad

In 2025, a Saudi educator Mansour al-Mansour, renowned for his work with the poor in the UAE, was adjudged the winner.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
World is confident of stability after India's trade deals with EU, US: PM Modi
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't apply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Indian education system school fees hike
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement