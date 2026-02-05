How Indian artist Rouble Nagi won the $1 million ‘Nobel of teaching’

Rouble Nagi, an artist from Jammu and Kashmir who has set up an art studio in Mumbai, has won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The coveted prize is known as the “Nobel of Teaching” and honours an educator who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession.

Who is Rouble Nagi

Nagi is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed artist with over 800 murals and over 150 exhibitions worldwide. She is a member of the India Design Council (IDC), and contributed to Mumbai’s beautification with art installations around the city.

She promotes young and talented artists from India and abroad. Under Misaal Mumbai, a slum transformation initiative, she has painted and repaired more than 1,50,000 plus homes and is working in over 163 slums and villages across India.