Indian Army’s Cheetah helicopter makes emergency landing in Jammu’s Rudkhud village

Cheetah helicopter at Siachen glacier. (Photo: Express Archive) Cheetah helicopter at Siachen glacier. (Photo: Express Archive)

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made an emergency landing at Rudkhud village in Reasi district’s Arnas tehsil on Monday afternoon.

Defence PRO Lt Colonel Abhinav Navneet said the chopper was on a routine sortie from Udhampur to Reasi when its rotor developed a snag. No damage was caused to the chopper during the landing.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App