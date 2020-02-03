Follow Us:
Monday, February 03, 2020
Budget 2020

Indian Army’s Cheetah helicopter makes emergency landing in Jammu’s Rudkhud village

Defence PRO Lt Colonel Abhinav Navneet said the chopper was on a routine sortie from Udhampur to Reasi when its rotor developed a snag. No damage was caused to the chopper during the landing.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published: February 3, 2020 4:15:43 pm
India army helicopter emergency landing, army cheetah helicopter emergency landing, army helicopter jammu emergency landing, indian express Cheetah helicopter at Siachen glacier. (Photo: Express Archive)

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made an emergency landing at Rudkhud village in Reasi district’s Arnas tehsil on Monday afternoon.

Defence PRO Lt Colonel Abhinav Navneet said the chopper was on a routine sortie from Udhampur to Reasi when its rotor developed a snag. No damage was caused to the chopper during the landing.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 03: Latest News

Advertisement