Watch: Army releases video of Pakistan BAT infiltration bid along LoC

The Army has released a video of a failed infiltration attempt by a Pakistan Border Action Team along the Line of Control in J&K’s Keran sector, where the bodies of the eliminated personnel along with their equipment could be seen.

The infiltration bid by the Border Action Team (BAT) of Pakistan Army took place on the intervening night of July 31-August 1. The Army later said four bodies of possibly Pakistani SSG Commandos or some of the terrorists had been located on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC).

Giving details of a BAT attempt “on one of the forward posts in Keran sector” of J&K, the Army had said that it had foiled the bid, “resulting in neutralising of 5 to 7 Pakistan regulars/ terrorists”.

Two days later, the Army offered Pakistan to take back the bodies for last rites and asked them to come with a white flag. Top military sources had said there were five BAT attempts on Indian military posts on the LoC in August.