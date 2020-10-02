Army to get upgraded communication network for forward areas

Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), Microwave Radio and Satellite will be used as communication media. (File)

Amid the stand-off with China, the government has moved to upgrade the Army’s communication network at a cost of Rs 7,796.39 crore. The Defence Ministry Thursday said it has signed an agreement with state-run ITI for this project that will involve use of optical fibre cable, satellite and microwave radio for communications in forward areas. The project has an implementation schedule of 36 months.

It will “augment the communication network of Indian Army in the sensitive forward operational areas which in turn will provide a major boost to the operational preparedness of the Indian Army especially keeping in view the current operational situation at LAC,” the ministry said in a statement. This comes as China lays optical fibre cables in the Pangong Tso region, close to its current positions near Finger 4 on the lake’s north bank.

The Defence Ministry said the Indian project, once completed, will provide “better survivability, responsiveness and high bandwidth in any operational scenario and enhance the communication coverage of network” close to the international border, the Line of Control, and the Line of Actual Control. “The network will extend the high bandwidth communication to the remote operational areas in Central and Eastern Sectors and enhance communication reach to the forward locations in the Western border too,” the statement said.

“Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), Microwave Radio and Satellite will be used as communication media,” it said.

