Indian Army arrests youth in Jammu after he fails to prove identity
Tejinder Singh, SSP Jammu, said that the police were verifying the antecedents of the apprehended youth. (File)

The Indian Army on Sunday apprehended a youth moving outside Sunjwan military station under suspicious circumstances. Pointing out that the accused failed to prove his identity after army personnel at Military Station’s Gate No. 2 asked for it, a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that an Adhaar card and a voter card found in his possession mentioned his name differently.

In the Adhaar card, his name was mentioned as Ark Ahmed and in the voter ID, it was Arik Wani of Ramban district.

He claimed to have reached Jammu on Saturday and he asked to call his “accomplice” Mukesh Kumar who was working at a local restaurant in Channi Himmat, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Tejinder Singh, SSP Jammu, said that the police were verifying the antecedents of the apprehended youth.

The Sunjwan military station has been subject to militant attacks from time to time. Last time in February 2018, three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants had stormed into the military station killing six soldiers and a civilian before getting killed by troops. In 2003 also, two fidayeen had attacked the military station killing nearly some soldiers.

