Indian Army plans to use 5G to boost frontline troops communication

August 6, 2022 5:51:10 pm
The Indian Army is planning to use 5G services to boost frontline troops communication services that will be essential in a tactical battlefield area, sources in the defence establishment said on Saturday.
The Army was the lead service when a joint services study was recently conducted on implementation of 5G in armed forces, they said. The study has been completed and its recommendations are being studied by the three services — Army, Navy, Air Force, they noted.
The Indian Army will exploit 5G to support operations in tactical battlefield area, they said. The high bandwidth and low latency of 5G are better suited for critical communication services for front line troops, they added.
On August 1, India’s biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum — 5G — received a record Rs 1.5 trillion of bids, with Mukesh Ambani’s Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with an Rs 88,078 crore bid.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Voting to elect India's next V-P underway; PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote
Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of the Indian audience - a family that gets along
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Haryana police crack double-murder case within 24 hours, 5 arrested
Centre asks Delhi, six states to step up vigil, ramp up testing amid rising Covid-19 cases
Dalai Lama honoured with Ladakh’s highest civilian award
Woofs, meows, chirps, and more: What are animals trying to communicate?
KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meeting in protest, cites Centre’s ‘discrimination against states’
KK’s children pay musical tribute to him, recreate his famous song ‘Yaaron’ with Shaan and others. Watch
High uranium in groundwater in Bihar leaves authorities worried
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – iDEX
Dhanbad Judge Uttam Anand murder: Convicts sentenced to rigorous imprisonment till death
Unsung Heroes: From a life of crime to a messiah for the abandoned, meet Bengaluru’s Auto Raja
Woman rescued after attempting suicide in Goa, infant daughter found dead at home
Black income of ‘over Rs 200-cr’ detected in I-T raids on TN film producers, financiers: CBDT