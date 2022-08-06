scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Indian Army plans to use 5G to boost frontline troops communication

The high bandwidth and low latency of 5G are better suited for critical communication services for front line troops, sources in the defence establishment said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 5:51:10 pm
The high bandwidth and low latency of 5G are better suited for critical communication services for front line troops. (Representational/File)

The Indian Army is planning to use 5G services to boost frontline troops communication services that will be essential in a tactical battlefield area, sources in the defence establishment said on Saturday.

The Army was the lead service when a joint services study was recently conducted on implementation of 5G in armed forces, they said. The study has been completed and its recommendations are being studied by the three services — Army, Navy, Air Force, they noted.

The Indian Army will exploit 5G to support operations in tactical battlefield area, they said. The high bandwidth and low latency of 5G are better suited for critical communication services for front line troops, they added.

On August 1, India’s biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum — 5G — received a record Rs 1.5 trillion of bids, with Mukesh Ambani’s Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with an Rs 88,078 crore bid.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 05:51:10 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

2

Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Voting to elect India's next V-P underway; PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote

3

Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist

4

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of the Indian audience - a family that gets along

5

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
RBU to JU to Presidency, Trinamool students wing at centre of raging Beng...
RBU to JU to Presidency, Trinamool students wing at centre of raging Beng...
Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal
Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal
Silver for Priyanka in 10k race-walk, Sable in steeplechase
CWG Day 9 LIVE

Silver for Priyanka in 10k race-walk, Sable in steeplechase

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Express Research

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

Premium
So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
Rahul's Hitler comparison

So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

The India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest
Explained

The India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Why Ranveer Singh's nudes are anything but erotic

Why Ranveer Singh's nudes are anything but erotic

What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
ICYMI

What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement