Indian Army pilots pull off daring rescue at 18,600 feet near Nun Kun

Indian Army Aviation pilots Saturday evacuated a casualty from 18,600 feet near the Nun Kun massif, rescuing a patient from a steep mountain slope despite strong winds, difficult terrain, and fading daylight.

The operation was conducted under extremely challenging conditions, with the crew facing a narrow window to complete the rescue before darkness hits.

The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army hailed the operation over a post on X as a demonstration of the “skill, courage and compassion” of Indian Army Aviation personnel.

Daring High-Altitude Casualty Evacuation 🇮🇳 In a daring rescue mission at 18,600 ft near Nun Kun, Indian Army Aviation pilots evacuated a casualty from an extremely challenging slope with no landing space and strong winds. With the helicopter lightened by removing non-essential… pic.twitter.com/NaOyFRWxSR — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) August 29, 2026

The rescue was carried out during the “last available landing window of the day,” the post added.

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How did the pilots carry out the evacuation?

The high altitude made flying difficult for the pilots, with reduced atmospheric density affecting engine performance and rotor lift, according to an ANI report.

To maximise the helicopter’s lifting capability, the pilots removed all non-essential equipment and carried only limited fuel, while retaining enough range to complete the evacuation, the X post highlighted.

When the helicopter reached the casualty’s location, the crew found no conventional landing spot on the steep slope. Strong mountain winds further increased the risks, ANI added.

According to the news agency, the pilots then held the helicopter in a low hover and carried out a critical manoeuvre, keeping the aircraft stable with one skid touching the mountain slope.

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The patient was quickly secured inside the helicopter before the crew lifted off and safely descended, it added.