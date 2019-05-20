Army: Pakistan continuing with anti-India activities along LoC, China border peaceful

The Army on Monday said that while Pakistan was continuing with its anti-India activities along the Line of Control by trying to infiltrate militants and promoting drug trade, the situation along the eastern border was peaceful and “we have been able to ensure peace and tranquillity with China”.

General Officer Commanding in Chief (GoC-In-C), Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said 86 terrorists have been killed this year in the state and vowed that there won’t be any let up on operations against the militants.

“The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in under control. Pakistan has been continuing with its activities which are mainly anti-India, whether it is violating ceasefire, promoting cross-border infiltration, drug trafficking, narcotics, circulation of fake Indian currency,” PTI quoted Lt Gen Singh as saying.

On the situation along the border with China, Lt Gen Singh said established mechanisms for confidence building had been ensured and there were no “fraction points” between the two sides. “If at all there are any kind of transgressions and incursions, which do take place, the established mechanisms take care of that,” he said.

Lauding the security forces for the peaceful election process in J&K, Lt Gen Singh said “We recently finished with the elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The credit is due to the security forces and the administration.”

He also said the operations of the Army had been successful in bringing a number of militants back to the mainstream.

“During this year, we have been to neutralise 86 terrorists so far. Twenty terrorists were also apprehended,” Lt Gen Singh said while asserting that the Army was able to arrest terror activities in the south of Pir Panjal in the Jammu region.

