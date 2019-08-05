Indian Army offers Pakistan to retrieve bodies of intruders

The Indian Army has offered Pakistan to retrieve the bodies of intruders who crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Kashmir’s Kupwara district a few days ago.

Advertising

The offer comes days after the Army foiled an attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) on a forward post along the LoC, which led to severe retaliation by Indian troops against Pakistani Army posts.

Colonel Rajesh Kalia, a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson, on Sunday confirmed that the offer was made to Pakistan. “Yesterday (Saturday) evening, Indian Army offered to Pakistan Army to retrieve the dead bodies of their personnel in Keran Sector for their funeral. Pakistan Army yet to respond,” Kalia said in brief statement.

Kalia told The Indian Express he will provide further details when he will have any update.

Advertising

“We want them to take their bodies back. But, there is no positive response so far,” another Army officer in Srinagar said.

Kupwara SSP Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar said the situation in Keran is now “calm” .

On Saturday, the Army said that an attack by the BAT “on one of the forward posts in Keran sector” had been foiled, resulting “in neutralising of five to seven Pakistan regulars/ terrorists”.

The BAT attempt was made on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.

Army officials had said that four bodies of “possibly SSG” commandos or “maybe some of terrorists” have been sighted on the Indian side of the LoC.