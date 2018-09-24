J&K: Jawan, three militants killed in anti-infiltration operation in Kupwara

The anti-infiltration op was launched by security forces after they noticed suspicious movement along the LoC on Sunday. (Representational) The anti-infiltration op was launched by security forces after they noticed suspicious movement along the LoC on Sunday. (Representational)

A soldier was killed and three militants were gunned down Monday by security forces in an ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Kupwara district of Jammu & Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC). Two militants were killed last night in the same operation.

“Three more terrorists have been killed today as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Tangdhar sector (in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district),” PTI quoted an Army spokesman as saying. “One gallant soldier has been martyred in the operation,” the spokesman said, adding the operation is in progress.

The anti-infiltration operation was launched by security forces after they noticed suspicious movement along the LoC on Sunday. The infiltration bid comes at a time of increasing tensions along the LoC with India rejecting Pakistan’s proposal for holding talks along the sidelines of UNGA.

Just days ago, the Indian Army chief issuing a stern message to Pakistan, said it is time to avenge the kind of barbarism meted out by the neighbouring country to ensure the “other side feel the same pain”. “We need to take stern action to avenge the kind of barbarism that terrorists and the Pakistan Army have been carrying against our soldiers. It is time to give it back to them in the same coin but not by resorting to similar kind of barbarism. I think the other side must also feel the same pain,” he told reporters in Jaipur.

Reiterating the government’s stance that talks and terrorism can’t go hand in hand, Rawat said, “I think our government’s policy has been quite clear and concise. We’ve made no bones about the fact that talks and terrorism can’t go hand in hand. Pakistan needs to curb the menace of terrorism.”

(This is developing copy. More details awaited)

