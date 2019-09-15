Toggle Menu
Watch: Jawans destroy live mortar shell found in J&K villagehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/indian-army-kashmir-live-mortal-shell-video-5997361/

Watch: Jawans destroy live mortar shell found in J&K village

The mortar shell, reportedly fired by Pakistani Rangers was found in the village and was in the proximity of the houses and local population residing there.

Indian army video, Indian army diffuse bomb video, mortar shell video army, army video jammu kashmir, indian expres news
In a 55-seconds long video shared by the news agency, two army personnel are seen destroying the unexploded shell in a controlled manner. (ANI video screengrab)

The army Saturday destroyed an unexploded 120 mm mortar shell which was found in the Balakote village of Jammu Kashmir’s Poonch district, ANI reported.

The mortar shell, reportedly fired by Pakistani Rangers, was found close to a house in the village. However, no loss of life or damage to property occurred during the operation.

In a 55-seconds long video shared by the news agency, two army personnel are seen destroying the unexploded shell in a controlled environment.

“Under great risk, the Army dug out an unexploded live bomb from the village and destroyed it at a safe place,” an Army official was quoted saying by ANI.

On Saturday, hundreds of school students were rescued by the Indian Army as the Pakistani troops continued to target people living along the Line of Control in the Balakote sector with mortar shells and small arms fire without provocation.

Sources had said that children were trapped in nearly a dozen schools after Pakistani troops suddenly initiated mortar shelling and small arms fire around 9.30 am. The shelling was so intense that their family members were unable to come out of their houses to reach the schools. Nearly half a dozen houses and a car were damaged in the shelling, sources told.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android