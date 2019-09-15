Watch: Jawans destroy live mortar shell found in J&K village

The army Saturday destroyed an unexploded 120 mm mortar shell which was found in the Balakote village of Jammu Kashmir’s Poonch district, ANI reported.

The mortar shell, reportedly fired by Pakistani Rangers, was found close to a house in the village. However, no loss of life or damage to property occurred during the operation.

In a 55-seconds long video shared by the news agency, two army personnel are seen destroying the unexploded shell in a controlled environment.

#WATCH Poonch: Army in a secluded place destroyed 120 mm live mortar shell which was found in proximity of houses in Balakote village in Mendhar Sub-Division on September 14. No loss of life or property reported. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/J0bmRuo2eG — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

“Under great risk, the Army dug out an unexploded live bomb from the village and destroyed it at a safe place,” an Army official was quoted saying by ANI.

On Saturday, hundreds of school students were rescued by the Indian Army as the Pakistani troops continued to target people living along the Line of Control in the Balakote sector with mortar shells and small arms fire without provocation.

Sources had said that children were trapped in nearly a dozen schools after Pakistani troops suddenly initiated mortar shelling and small arms fire around 9.30 am. The shelling was so intense that their family members were unable to come out of their houses to reach the schools. Nearly half a dozen houses and a car were damaged in the shelling, sources told.