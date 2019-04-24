No one ready to take over JeM leadership in Kashmir: Army

Calling it a healthy sign, the Indian Army on Wednesday said that there had been a decline in the recruitment of local Kashmiri people in terror outfits after the recent crackdown on militancy by the forces.

Advertising

Addressing a joint press conference of the state police and the Army, Director General of Police in Jammu & Kashmir Dilbag Singh said, “Recruitment of local youth continues to be low, it is a healthy sign. 272 terrorists were eliminated in the state during 2018 and a large number were apprehended.”

Elaborating further on the numbers, KJS Dhillon, GOC 15 Corps, said, “Total 69 terrorists have been killed and 12 have been apprehended this year. Post Pulwama 41 terrorists have been killed and out of them 25 belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed, 13 of them were Pakistanis.”

Dhillon added that the operations against the terrorists will continue with full vigour and we will not let terrorism rise up.

Talking about how the forces have suppressed the Jaish-e-Mohammed, the outfit behind the Pulwama attack, Dhillon said, “We have targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leadership, the situation now is that no one is coming forward to take over the leadership of JeM in the valley. Even after Pakistan’s best efforts, we will continue to suppress JeM, especially after Pulwama.”