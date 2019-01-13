‘Honey-trapped’ Army jawan arrested for sharing information with Pakistani spy

The Rajasthan police on Friday night arrested an Army jawan posted in Jaisalmer district of the state after it was found that he was allegedly honey trapped by a Pakistani-based ISI operative. The jawan is accused of passing crucial information to the Pakistani agent who he met on Facebook.

According to ANI, the jawan was in touch with the suspected ISI spy who was using the profile name of ‘Anika Chopra’ on Facebook.

“Army is providing all assistance to the civilian authorities in the investigation related to the Army jawan who was arrested by Rajasthan Police,” Defence PRO Colonel Sambit Ghosh told ANI. The army is now tracking multiple accounts of officers and jawans to probe if the Pakistani spy account was in touch with other personnel to get information from them, the agency reported.

In the recent past, a Group Captain of the Indian Air Force was apprehended by the counterintelligence units of the Army, Air Force and the Intelligence Bureau for sharing information about transport aircraft operations as he was posted in the air headquarters here.

A Brahmos employee was also caught where the Pakistani spy had used the same modus operandi to trap the official.

Sources in the Army said the jawan was apprehended and interrogated by intelligence agencies for over four months after he was found to be in touch with Pakistani ISI operative on the social media platform.