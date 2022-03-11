Indian Army helicopter crashes in Kashmir’s Gurez

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Gurez Sector of Kashmir on Friday. The chopper was on its way to pick up sick BSF personnel, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

Rescue operations are underway with teams being despatched on foot while air reconnaissance teams are looking for survivors.

The cause of the crash and casualties were not known immediately. According to an official, the chopper was about to land but “drifted away” because of the weather conditions.

Further details are awaited.