Friday, March 11, 2022
Indian Army helicopter crashes in Kashmir’s Gurez

Rescue operations are underway with teams being despatched on foot while air reconnaissance teams are looking for survivors.

By: Express Web Desk | Srinagar |
Updated: March 11, 2022 2:40:47 pm
An Indian Army helicopter crashed in Gurez sector of Kashmir on Friday. (Representational/File)

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Gurez Sector of Kashmir on Friday. The chopper was on its way to pick up sick BSF personnel, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

The cause of the crash and casualties were not known immediately. According to an official, the chopper was about to land but “drifted away” because of the weather conditions.

Further details are awaited.

