Indian Army gets first indigenous, long-range artillery gun ‘Dhanush’

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Monday handed over six indigenously built Dhanush artillery guns to the Army in a ceremony held at the Gun Carriage Factory. The OFB handed over six Dhanush guns to the Army in the first phase. It is the first lot of the 114-piece order.

Dhanush is the first indigenously built 155 mm x 45 calibre long-range artillery gun with strike range of 38 kilometres. The indigenisation to the extent of 81 per cent of the artillery guns has already been achieved. By the end of 2019, indigenisation will go up to 91 per cent, a press release read. The guns are now inducted in the Indian Army and is said to increase the Fire Power of the Indian Artillery manifold.

The OFB recently received a bulk production clearance from the Army and the Defence Ministry for 114 Dhanush artillery guns. “The weight of the gun is under 13 tonnes, making it easy to mobilise in hilly terrain and remote areas. It is a versatile weapon that can operate in all climatic conditions,” PTI quoted OFB chairman Saurabh Kumar as saying.

“The gun is equipped with inertial navigation-based sighting system, auto-laying facility, on-board ballistic computation and an advanced day-night direct firing system. The self-propulsion unit allows the gun to negotiate and deploy itself in the field,” he added. Kumar informed that the OFB was now working on the next two versions of the Dhanush gun including a truck-mounted version.

Dhanush is a joint effort by the OFB, the Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Directorate General Quality Assurance, PSUs Bharat Electronics Limited, SAIL, and private firms.

(Inputs from PTI)