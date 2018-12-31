Army foils ‘gruesome attack’ by Pakistan’s Border Action Team along LoC, kills two intruders

A major attempt by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) to strike a forward post along the Line of Control in North Kashmir’s Naugam sector was foiled yesterday, a statement released by the Indian Army’s 15 corps in Srinagar on Monday said. Retaliation by the Indian Army followed by a thorough search operation confirmed the “elimination of two likely Pakistani soldiers”, it added.

Advertising

According to the Army, intruders dressed in combat dresses attempted to target the forward post by taking advantage of the thick forest cover early on Sunday morning. The infiltration bid was supported by heavy firing from nearby Pakistani posts.

“The intruders attempted to move by exploiting the thick jungles close to LoC and were assisted by heavy covering fire of high calibre weapons such as mortars and rocket launchers from Pakistani posts. The movement was nonetheless detected by the vigilant Indian Army troops deployed along the LoC,” the statement read.

“Some intruders were also seen in BSF and old pattern IA dresses as part of deception. They had intruded well equipped with IEDs, incendiary materials, explosives, and a plethora of arms and ammunition,” the statement added.

Advertising

“The alertness and resilience of the own troops, who engaged and neutralised the intruders, thus eliminated a likely treacherous attack on the Army forward posts along the Line of Control on the eve of New Year.”

After prolonged searches, the Army said, security forces confirmed the elimination of two intruders, suspected to be Pakistani soldiers. The Army added that it will ask the neighbouring country to take back the mortal remains of the deceased.

A large cache of warlike stores was seized from the spot. “From the recovery, it was estimated that they intended to carry out a gruesome attack on the Indian Army,” the statement said.

A search operation is still underway in the area. “It was also reported that a few other intruders managed to escape across the LoC, taking advantage of the Pakistani firing and adverse weather and visibility conditions,” the statement said.