J&K: Two Pakistani intruders, three jawans killed in encounter near LoC, operation underway

Hours after three militants were killed in South Kashmir’s Kulgam in an encounter, two Pakistani intruders were neutralised in Rajouri after they ambushed an Indian Army patrol party near the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday. The intruders, who were heavily armed, are believed to be part of Pakistan’s Border Action Team.

Three security personnel lost their lives, while another was injured in the attack that took place in Sunderbani sector. The three deceased soldiers have been identified as Havildar Kaushal Kumar of Nowshera, Lance Naik Ranjeet Singh of Doda and Rifleman Rajat Kumar Basan of Pallanwala.

The Army has launched a “search and destroy” operation in the area, which is currently underway. “At about 1.45 pm, Indian Army in Sunderbani sector had a fierce encounter with heavily armed Pakistani intruders very close to the LoC. The patrol (team) killed two intruders and recovered war-like stores including two AK-47 rifles,” an Army spokesman was quoted as saying by PTI.

He said three soldiers were killed while fighting the intruders and another soldier suffered grievous injuries and has been admitted to the Army Command hospital in Udhampur. The injured soldier’s condition is reported to be stable, the spokesman said.

The attack comes hours after the security personnel killed three militants in a cordon and search operation in Laroo of Kulgam in South Kashmir. Five civilians were also killed after an explosive went off at the encounter site. This was the second encounter in the last 12 hours after a gunbattle took place in Pulwama district on Saturday evening. Officials said locals began to gather at the encounter site despite being asked to step back. It was during this time that an explosive claimed five lives.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday during which he will review the security situation in the state and interact with political leaders, officials said. During the day-long visit, Singh will attend a high-level meeting with Governor Satya Pal Malik and top civil, police and security forces officials and assess the prevailing situation.

