After drone, missile purchases, Army moves to upgrade air defence training

Months after procuring a range of drones and air defence missiles to bolster its combat capabilities, the Indian Army has initiated the acquisition of three target systems designed to simulate drone swarms, helicopters, and missile-like threats, signalling a renewed focus on preparing troops for evolving aerial warfare.

Over the last year, the Army made significant purchases of drones and air defence missiles, among other modern platforms, many of which were through the emergency route, to fill identified capability gaps.

Earlier this month, the Army initiated the procurement for the Intermediate Target System (Rocket), the Basic Target System (Swarm Drones), and the Basic Target System (Multirotor Copter), which will be used to train the troops to counter a range of aerial threats.

Three Requests for Information (RFIs) have been issued to gather details from vendors regarding the three systems.

Training for evolving threats

In the RFIs, the Army stated that the air threat is rapidly evolving beyond just manned fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft and smart bombs to include cruise missiles and Unmanned Aerial Systems.

Thereby, it stated, crews/detachments of units and students undergoing courses at training institutes to counter evolving air threats need to be empowered by providing them with suitable targets.

According to the three RFIs, the Intermediate Target System (Rocket) will provide an intermediate-level target for the firing of infrared-based air defence missiles, while the basic Target System (Multirotor Copter) will provide a basic unit-level target to depict a slow-moving helicopter target for the firing of Air Defence weapons.

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Separately, the Basic Target System (Swarm Drones) would provide a basic target system for the firing of air defence weapons and directed energy weapons authorised to various Army Air Defence units.

Intermediate Target System (Rocket)

According to the RFI for the Intermediate Target System (Rocket), it should be capable of safe firing with minimal ground requirements, be modular, and be assembled and launched with ease.

It will comprise a rocket capable of providing an IR signature to present a viable target for infrared-seeking air defence missiles for the entire period of operation, a metal mesh box or any other measure to prevent the dropping of flares, and a launcher capable of being slewed in bearing and elevation.

Basic Target System (Swarm Drones)

The RFI for the Basic Target System (Swarm Drones) states that the drone swarm is envisaged to be engaged by Directed Energy Weapons and other AD weapons from a range of 2-5 km, which have been authorised to various Army Air Defence units. It added that the individual drones in the swarm should be recoverable and reusable if they survive after engagement.

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It should be remotely controlled via radio link/prefed waypoint navigation, modular in nature, and capable of being assembled and launched with ease.

It will comprise a set of 12 Drones capable of flying in an autonomously controlled swarm and having a Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) capability.

It should also have a Ground Control Station (GCS) capable of programming the swarm, along with suitable telemetry.

Basic Target System (Multirotor Copter)

The Basic Target System (Multirotor Copter), an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), would provide a basic unit-level target depicting a slow-moving helicopter that can be engaged by AD weapons from a range of 1.5 to 15 Km and could be recovered and reused if it survives post-engagement.

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The RFI said it should be capable of remote control via radio link/prefed waypoint navigation, be modular in nature, and be assembled and launched with ease.

It also said the Aerial Target system would comprise a vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) capable multi-rotor platform, a Ground Control Station (GCS), and a Radio Data Link-based communication system for controlling a minimum of two aerial targets simultaneously from a single GCS.

It added that the target would include provisions for fitting different types of payloads to the objectives, such as RCS (Radar Cross Section) and Infra-Red signature augmentation.