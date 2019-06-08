Dhoni’s decision to wear ‘Balidaan’ badge personal: Army distances itself from gloves row

Taking cognisance of the controversy surrounding Mahendra Singh Dhoni’ gloves, the Indian Army Saturday distanced itself from the issue and clarified that it had nothing to do with it.

Talking to reporters after overseeing a passing-out parade at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, GOC-in-C (South-Western Command) Lt Gen Cherish Matheson stated that it was Dhoni’s personal decision to wear the Army insignia on his gloves and the Army had nothing to do with it.

The controversy surrounding Dhoni’s gloves — which have the imprint of a dagger resembling the insignia of the Special Forces — gained further momentum after International Cricket Council (ICC) refused Indian cricket governing body’s request to allow the cricketer to wear them.

In a statement Friday evening, ICC said, “The ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by M S Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.”

Dhoni’s gloves sported the “Balidaan badge” as it is commonly called, of the Indian Army’s Paratrooper regiment during India’s opening World Cup match against South Africa in Southampton on May 5.

The ICC’s clothing and equipment rules mention that players shall not be allowed to wear, display or convey messages through “armbands or other items affixed to clothing or equipment (“personal messages”) unless approved in advance”.

